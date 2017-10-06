Armenian President holds meeting with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan held a meeting October 6 with OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schofer (USA), Stephane Visconti (France) and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

The sides discussed the possibilities of advancing the peaceful settlement process of the NK conflict, including issues relating to the organization of a meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents, and touched upon the situation in the conflict zone.

The participants of the meeting attached importance to the sides’ adherence to commitments aimed at the peaceful settlement of the conflict.