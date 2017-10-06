Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 October

Murder of Armenian businessman in Moscow caught on tape


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Russian TV released a footage which shows the murder of Armenian businessman Arsen Papazyan in downtown Moscow, Russia.

The footage shows that the killer waited outside the building for the businessman to exit, and fired several shots at him and fled on a bicycle. Papazyan died in the hospital.

Russian law enforcement agencies are investigating the murder.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration