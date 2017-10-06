Murder of Armenian businessman in Moscow caught on tape
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Russian TV released a footage which shows the murder of Armenian businessman Arsen Papazyan in downtown Moscow, Russia.
The footage shows that the killer waited outside the building for the businessman to exit, and fired several shots at him and fled on a bicycle. Papazyan died in the hospital.
Russian law enforcement agencies are investigating the murder.
