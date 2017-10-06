Vice Speaker Sharmazanov comments on Yelk bloc MP’s statement on “defeating” the RPA

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov commented on the statement of Yelk faction MP Edmon Marukyan according to which the Yelk bloc consisting of 9 members defeated the Republican Party of Armenia consisting of 70 members during the discussion of withdrawing Armenia from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), reports Armenpress.

Sharmazanov told reporters that in Armenia, like in any democratic country, different political figures and parties can have different opinions, comments and perceptions on various political processes. “As for the political defeats, this is just a matter of perception. For a party that has received 50% of the votes in national elections or 70% in the Yerevan city council elections can be considered as a modest success, but for another party receiving 5% or 7% in the national elections can be a defeating victory. Thus, this is a matter of perception”, Sharmazanov said.

He recalled that on November 5 community head elections will be held in different communities of Armenia, adding that if Yelk bloc is so confident on its capacities, it can take part in the elections. “But as far as I know the representatives of the Yelk bloc have not nominated a candidate of community leader in any community. If a political force wants to achieve a defeating success, it cannot reach it without taking part in the local elections”, Sharmazanov said.