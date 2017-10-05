Armenian President receives newly appointed U.S. Co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received on October 5 newly appointed U.S. Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schofer.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, President Sargsyan congratulated Ambassador Schofer on appointment. Underlining that the newly appointed Co-chair assumed the diplomatic mission in a rather complicated period for the settlement process of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Serzh Sargsyan wished him success in his important mission.

President Sargsyan hoped that the mediation efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries aimed at exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict in line with the international norms and principles will be successfully continued and stressed that Armenia together with the Minsk Group Co-chairs is ready to continue efforts for hat goal.