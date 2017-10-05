Patriarchal election will definitely take place, vows locum tenens Bekchyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The steering group which deals with the preparation of the Patriarchal election for Istanbul’s Armenian Patriarchate has sent letters to all the 11 clergymen who can nominate their candidacies for the position of Patriarch, patriarchal locum tenens Archbishop Garegin Bekchyan told Agos daily, adding that they still haven’t received response.

Asked whether or not it’s true that the election can be cancelled if Turkish authorities do not respond by October 9 to the patriarchate’s request, Bekchyan said: “This election will definitely take place. The President of the country has promised this. They said he will personally deal with this issue after the April 16 referendum. I have no doubt that the President always does what he says. If not today, tomorrow it will take place.

In addition, we must take into account that Turkey, where we are living, is a huge state, there are many political issues here. We have a population of 60 thousand here. It is normal when the issues of a 60 thousand big community are not considered priority. There is no delayed situation, the process in moving forward normally. As result, we will hold Patriarchal election”.

Bechkyan said if they don’t receive a response from the country’s authorities by October 9, then they will send another request.