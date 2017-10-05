Trump visits Las Vegas after mass shooting

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump visited Las Vegas on Wednesday to express the sorrow and shock felt by a nation reeling from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, telling those whose loved ones died, “You’re not alone”, Reuters reports.

Sunday night’s attack by a gunman who killed 58 people and wounded more than 500 before killing himself “fills America’s heart with grief,” Trump said. “America is truly a nation in mourning.”

Trump’s remarks came at the end of a visit to the city during which the president and first lady Melania Trump met with survivors of the shooting spree, doctors, law enforcement officers and other first responders.

“We know that your sorrow feels endless. We stand together to help you carry your pain,” Trump said. “You’re not alone. We will never leave your side.”