Education and science minister addresses congratulatory message on Teachers’ Day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Minister of education and science of Armenia Levon Mkrtchyan addressed a congratulatory message on the Day of Teachers, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

The message reads:

“Dear teachers,

Please accept my warm congratulations and wishes on your professional day – the Day of Teachers.

The teacher for centuries carried out his/her mission with a great dedication and love. At all times the teacher has been the savior and bearer of that noble name.

Education system has always been in the spotlight of our people and the newly independent state. Today this system is in the stage of major reforms, and the teacher has a great and responsible role in this process. Each teacher should deserve the public’s high appreciation with his/her reputation and work. In order to achieve this the teacher needs to maximally invest his/her strengths and capacities. Educating an educated generation is the duty of every teacher and the appreciation of his/her activity. We should always remember that the beginning of future success of our country and people starts from today, and the teacher’s work in this process is decisive.

On this festive day I congratulate all teachers of the Diaspora and Artsakh who bear the important mission of preserving the national identity.

I wish health and new achievements to all teachers on the Day of Teachers”.