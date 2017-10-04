Artsakh’s President, newly appointed U.S Co-chair of OSCE MG highlight peaceful settlement of NK conflict

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received on October 4 newly-appointed US co-chairman of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schofer who arrived in Artsakh with an acquaintance visit the same day.

The Head of the State congratulated the co-chairman on being appointed to a new position wishing him efficient work.

Issues related to the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict, situation along the borders and regional processes were on the meeting agenda.

Both sides highlighted the need for a peaceful settlement of the conflict within the frameworks of the OSCE Minsk Group and implementation of consistent work in this direction.