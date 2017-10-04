“Czech Republic didn’t sell weapons to Azerbaijan” – Senate President Milan Stech

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Milan Stech, President of the Czech Republic’s Senate, reassures that the government of his country hasn’t sold weapons to Azerbaijan.

During a press briefing in the Armenian parliament as part of his visit, Stech also commented on the media reports alleging that the Czech Republic had supplied weapons to Azerbaijan.

“I am sure, that Armenian news agencies have touched upon this subject also. I would like to reassure that the Czech government didn’t sell weapons to Azerbaijan. The Czech Republic respects the arms embargo which is in effect against weapons sales to conflicting countries”, Stech said.

He added that they don’t know how the Czech weapons appeared in Azerbaijan, however he reassured that the government did not consent it.