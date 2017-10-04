Czech parliamentarians visit Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Czech parliamentary delegation led by President of the Senate Milan Štěch visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on October 4, press service of the Armenian parliament told Armenpress.

The delegation members were accompanied by chairman of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on science, education, culture, youth and sport affairs Vardan Bostanjyan.

The guests laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and paid a tribute to the memory of the Genocide victims with a moment of silence. They also visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, got acuqinated with the documents on the Genocide.

Milan Štěch left a note in the Memory Book, stating that the Armenian people suffered many losses in the past and here it is the history of souls of numerous Armenians. “I want Armenia never to see similar crime, genocide and never be depressed. Armenians are very friendly people and deserve independence and peaceful life”, the President of the Senate said.