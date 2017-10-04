Budget revenue growth in 9 months amounts 9.4%

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The state revenue committee recorded a continous monthly rise in tax revenues, chairman of the committee Vardan Harutyunyan told a press conference while presenting the results of the 9 months of 2017.

“During the 9 months of 2017 the SRC ensured 860,5 billion drams in tax revenues – including the VAT amounts. Compared to the 9 months of the previous year, the state budget’s revenue growth amounted more than 74 billion drams or 9,4%. 640,7 billion drams was provided by tax bodies, while 219,7 billion drams by customs bodies. The growth in tax revenues amounted to 39,9 billion drams or 6,7%, while the growth in customs revenues – 34 billion drams or 18,3%”, he said.

Harutyunyan said without the VAT return tax revenues amounted to 818,5 billion drams, which is more by 8,8% than last year.

He found it noteworthy that the entries were provided due to increasing tax administration – in conditions of decreased inspections, overpayments and arrears.

Since September 2016, tax inspections were cut by 47,8%.