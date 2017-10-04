Hrant Dink murder trial: Suspect says imprisoned Yasin Hayal was on assignment for national intelligence

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. New details emerged during the Hrant Dink murder trial in an Istanbul Court in Turkey.

On October 3, Ercan Gyun – head of the news programs of Fox TV’s Turkish service who is arrested as a suspect, testified at the court hearing.

Gyun said at the time he was detained in the police department he was placed in a cell together with Veysel Shahin – a gendarmerie officer. The latter had told him that Yasin Hayal – who is serving a life sentence for “premeditated incitement of Hrant Dink’s murder”, regularly visited the national intelligence service office in Trabzon.

In response to Gyun’s testimony, the judge gave the floor to Veysel Shahin, who in turn denied having said the abovementioned.

The Dink family attorney asked Gyun about his meeting with Shahin and received the following response: “I was in the same cell with Veysel Shahin. He told me that 15 days before the murder the national intelligence service had given an assignment to Yasin Hayal, and the latter was regularly visiting the office of the intelligence service. But he didn’t clarify what assignment that was. He also didn’t say from whom he had found out about this, stressing that he doesn’t want to get in trouble”.

The next court hearings are planned for October 5 and 6.

Hrant Dink, the ethnic Armenian editor-in-chief of Istanbul’s Agos daily, was shot dead outside his office in 2007.