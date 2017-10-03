Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 October

Russian border guards arrest two for illegal fishing attempt in Araks River


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Russian Federal Security Service border guards stationed in Armavir checkpoint department have arrested two people.

The FSB said the state border protection alarm signaled a trespassing, and the border guards – jointly with local police – discovered two people who dug under the alarm system, trespassed the barrier towards River Araks for illegal fishing.

Police found a boat and various fishing equipment in possession of the two arrested individuals, who lacked any documentation or permits.

Both have been handed over to Armenian police for further proceedings.



