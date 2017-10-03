Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 October

President Sargsyan congratulates Steinmeier, Merkel on German Unity Day


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan congratulated Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the country’s Chancellor Angela Merkel on the national day of Germany – Unity Day, the president’s office said.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration