No confirmed info on Armenians among Las Vegas shooting victims as local community grieves with USA

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian community of USA’s Las Vegas is grieving with the entire country, Father Sassoun Zmrukhtyan, pastor of the St. Kirakos Armenian Church of Las Vegas said, mentioning that they treat similar incidents very seriously, Voice of America reported.

According to the pastor, everyone in the Armenian community of Las Vegas is vigilant.

The shooting rampage that happened outside Mandalay Bay hotel near the Church is the biggest mass shooting in US history.

According to police, the gunman was 64 year old Stephen Paddock, who opened fire at concert patrons from his hotel room window on the 32nd floor. The shooting killed at least 58 people, with more than 500 wounded. The gunman was using an automatic weapon.

Paddock committed suicide after killing his victims. Police found more than 10 weapons in his hotel room, including rifles.

US security services denied the Islamic State’s statement, which took advantage of the shooting and tried to claim that Paddock was one of their followers.

The death toll is being clarified. According to Father Sassoun, unconfirmed reports suggest no Armenians are among the victims.

All flags were lowered to half-staff across the United States for the memory of the victims. The Armenian community of the US also shares the grief.

“We are planning to organize a community wake Thursday evening, in order for the Armenian community to participate in this sorrow and pain with its candlelight vigil and prayer”, Father Sassoun said.

The ministry of foreign affairs of Armenia told ARMENPRESS that the Honorary Consul of Armenia in Las Vegas is maintaining constant contact with law enforcement agencies. “At this moment, there is no confirmed information on Armenians among the victims”, the ministry said.