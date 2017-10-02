Top leadership and relatives say last goodbye to former Director of NSS Armenia Gorik Hakobyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Co-servicemen, relatives and the top leadership of Armenia said last good bye to Advisor to the President of Armenia, former Director of NSS Armenia Gorik Hakobyan. The dirge ceremony took place at St. Hovhannes Church in Kond district.

ARNENPRESS reports President Serzh Sargsyan, First Lady Rita Sargsyan, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan, Minister of Emergency Situation Davit Tonoyan, Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan, other high ranking officials and the friends and relatives of Gorik Hakobyan attended the dirge ceremony.

In an interview with reporters Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan said Gorik Hakobyan was an excellent officer from whom they learnt much. “First of all he was a good man and good officer. We learnt much from him”, Gasparyan said.

As a result of severe illness Advisor to the President of Armenia, former Director of NSS General-colonel Armenia Gorik Hakobyan passed away on September 30.