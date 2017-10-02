Russia’s arms supply to Armenia within the frames of 200 mln USD loan to be completed by the end of 2017

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s supply of arms to Armenia under the 200 million USD loan agreement will be completed by the end of this year, defense minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan told reporters on October 2, Armenpress reports.

“Within the frames of this loan we will complete arms delivery to Armenia by the end of this year as stated in the agreement. This means that there is no problem here”, the minister said.

He added that at the moment they are in the most active stage of the arms delivery process to Armenia within the frames of that loan.