OSCE PA’s Special Representative visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s Special Representative on the South Caucasus Kristian Vigenin visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on September 30, press service of the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

He was accompanied by head of the Armenian delegation to the OSCE PA Hermine Naghdalayan.

The guest laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and paid a tribute to the memory of the Genocide victims. He also visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, got acquainted with the exhibits and archival documents and left a note in the Honorary Guest Book.

Kristian Vigenin said the crime committed against the humanity should never be forgotten and stated: “Each person in the planet should visit this Museum to remember and not forget what has happened”.