President Sargsyan sends condolence letter on death of former NSS director Gorik Hakobyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on September 30 sent a letter of condolences to the Hakobyan family on the death of adviser to the President, former director of the National Security Service Gorik Hakobyan, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

“Gorik Hakobyan devoted his entire working activity to the safety and security of our country and people demonstrating great dedication and high professional qualities during his long career. His loss is twice as painful for me since I lost my old friend. I extend my deepest condolences to Gorik Hakobyan’s family, relatives and colleagues”, reads the President’s condolence letter.