Armenia has great experience in the field of information warfare, says IT expert

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Internet, in fact, is one of the fronts of war, IT expert Samvel Martirosyan told reporters on the sidelines of the inter-parliamentary hearings on ‘Issues of effective countering collective security system to hybrid wars in the contemporary circumstances’ in Yerevan on September 30, reports Armenpress.

He highlighted that Armenia has great experience in the field of information warfare.

“In fact, since the launch of the Karabakh conflict information warfare is underway. Since 2000 this warfare has passed to the internet field. The hottest Armenian-Azerbaijani cyber clash took place in 2012 when Hungary extradited Safarov. A very serious clash happened within several days. Both sides suffered. As for the current stage of information warfare, it is obvious that over the past 1-2 years Azerbaijan is creating cyber units. If we analyze the activity of the Armenian side, we can at least see open information that the army announces recruitment of cyber units during every recruitment”, he said.

He said no one can clearly describe what is the hybrid war, but, in general, the use of non-traditional methods is considered as one of the components of the hybrid war.

“The propaganda war is one of the components of the hybrid war which today has numerous new methods – starting from use of social networks up to cyber attacks. There are even cases when cyber attacks caused serious physical damages at infrastructure level. The use of elements of hybrid war can be seen also during the Karabakh conflict – a propaganda war, cyber attacks. This can be considered as a covert war, but at the same time it is obvious that the conflicting sides are actively working. The hybrid war is the war that has no concrete boundaries”, Samvel Martirosyan said.