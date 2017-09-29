Azerbaijan declares four Turkish intellectuals internationally wanted for visiting Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan launched a criminal case against four Turkish intellectuals who visited the Republic of Artsakh on September 22, APA reports.

According to the the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office, academician, writer Ali Bayramoglu, activist, publicist Sait Chetinoglu, Turkish lawmaker Ufuk Uras and writer Erol Katircioglu have “illegally crossed the Azerbaijani border”.

Criminal case has been filed against them under the Criminal Code’s Article 318.2 (illegally crossing Azerbaijan’s state border).

A decision was made to detain the Turkish intellectuals.

According to Azerbaijani media reports, the Turkish intellectualls have been declared as internationally wanted. A letter was sent to the Turkish law enforcement agencies to detain the intellectuals.