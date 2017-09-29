President Sargsyan appoints new military officials

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed executive orders on September 29 appointing two military officials.

Major General Tiran Khachatryan was appointed head of the tactical department of the general staff of the Armed Forces. Khachatryan served as head of the combat training department of the Armed Forces up to this moment.

By another order, Major General Arakel Martikyan was appointed head of the intelligence department of the general staff of the Armed Forces, and relieved from his previous post as Armenian military representative of Armenia’s permanent representation in the CSTO.