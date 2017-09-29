Stolen Aivazovsky painting found in Swiss auction after 41 years

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Ivan Aivazovsky’s The Sea, a painting which was stolen in Russia, has been found in a Swiss auction.

A Russian interior ministry official said they had received information that the Koller auction house began auctioning Ivan Aivazovsky’s Revel View, painted in 1845. “The true name of the painting is The Sea. The painting was stolen in 1976 from the Dmitrovsky Kremlin Museum-Reserve. During cooperation with our Swiss partners through Interpol channels, the more than 1 million dollar painting was taken out of the auctioning process”, the official said.

Currently they are seeking the return of the painting to Russia.