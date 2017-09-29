YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/80 – Two new books enter the list

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The exclusive project of ARMENPRESS entitled ‘Yerevan Bestseller’ brings the top ten bestselling books of Yerevan every week.

Davit Samvelyan’s ‘Winter of Rodin’ is this week’s bestselling book of Yerevan. It includes short stories and essays.

Mark Aren’s ‘Where Wild Roses Bloom’ is ranked 2nd this week. The story describes the inner world of an Armenophobic Turkish former serviceman, when he, already an old man, suddenly hears a lullaby song that reminds him of his mother and later finds out that the song is in Armenian: realizing his parents were Armenians. He spends his remaining life searching the graves of his parents, without knowing that it was a misunderstanding.

‘Collected Stories of Guy de Maupassant’ is ranked 3rd in the list. It includes the author’s best works. Guy de Maupassant is an author of numerous stories, novels depicting France’s daily life. His numerous works have been translated and published in Armenian.

‘The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas’ is ranked 4th in the list. It is a 2006 Holocaust novel by Irish novelist John Boyne. Unlike the months of planning Boyne devoted to his other books, he said that he wrote the entire first draft of The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas in two and a half days, barely sleeping until he got to the end.

Edgar Harutyunyan’s ‘Unfound Chamomiles’ this week is ranked 5th. This is the second book of the author. ‘Unfound Chamomiles’ is about human relationship, love, friendship and betrayal.

Stefan Zweig’s ‘Collected Stories’ is ranked 6th. Zweig was an Austrian novelist, playwright, journalist and biographer. At the height of his literary career, in the 1920s and 1930s, he was one of the most popular writers in the world. The book was translated by Ara Arakelyan and Margarit Arakelyan.

‘The Alchemist’ by Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho comes next. Originally written in Portuguese, it became an international bestseller translated into some 70 languages as of 2016. An allegorical novel, The Alchemist follows a young Andalusian shepherd in his journey to Egypt, after having a recurring dream of finding treasure there.

‘Fahrenheit 451’ by Ray Bradbury is 8th. Fahrenheit 451 is a dystopian novel published in 1953. It is regarded as one of his best works. The novel presents a future American society where books are outlawed and "firemen" burn any that are found. The title refers to the temperature that Bradbury understood to be the autoignition point of paper.

Oscar Wilde’s ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’ comes next in the bestselling list of the week. Dorian Gray is the subject of a full-length portrait in oil by Basil Hallward, an artist who is impressed and infatuated by Dorian's beauty; he believes that Dorian's beauty is responsible for the new mode in his art as a painter. Through Basil, Dorian meets Lord Henry Wotton, and he soon is enthralled by the aristocrat's hedonistic worldview: that beauty and sensual fulfillment are the only things worth pursuing in life.

New book ‘Born in Bitterness’ by Narine Kroyan concludes this week’s bestselling list.

