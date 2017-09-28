Vaghinak Sargsyan appointed Commander of Peacekeeping Brigade

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree on September 27 according to which Major-General Artur Simonyan has been relieved from the post of Commander of the Peacekeeping Brigade, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

According to the President’s another decree, Vaghinak Sargsyan has been appointed Commander of the Peacekeeping Brigade. He has been relieved from the post of Chief of the Intelligence Department of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces.