238 mln drams out of Russian 2.3 mil USD grant to be directed for CSI capacity development

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Russian side has provided Armenia 2.3 million USD grant which will be included in the country’s state budget draft according to the decision of the Armenian government, reports Armenpress.

During the Cabinet meeting finance minister Vardan Aramyan said 238 million drams out of these funds will be directed for the capacity development of the Center for Strategic Initiatives (CSI), and the other part to the modernization and enhancement of information systems. “In particular, it is planned to enhance the server system of the finance ministry. At the moment the information systems of the ministry are based on one server and now there will be the second server. Under the grant electronic auction system will also be installed”, the minister said.