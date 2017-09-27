MG Co-chairs to pay regional visit aimed at preparing meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani presidents

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs will pay a visit to the region in the first half of October to prepare the meeting of the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian announced during the joint press conference with British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office Alan Duncan.

“During the meeting with the Azerbaijani foreign minister in New York we talked about preparing a top level meeting in the near future, as well as about the visit of the Co-chairs to the region”, he said.