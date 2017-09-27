Levon Aronian wins FIDE World Cup

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian won the FIDE World Cup.

Aronian was competing against Ding Liren in the World Cup final, held in Tbilisi.

With 4 points, Aronian became World Champion again after 12 years. The tie-break rounds were the decisive part in the final as both chess players had 2 points after 4 classic rounds. Aronian won both rounds of the tie-break.

Aronian is the first chess player in the world to win the World Cup for the second time.

Aronian has qualified for the 2018 March 10-28 Candidates tournament in Berlin.