UK welcomes Armenia’s decision to transition to parliamentary system of governance

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The United Kingdom welcomes Armenia’s decision to transition to a parliamentary system of governance, Alan Duncan - UK Minister for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, said during the event in the Armenian Parliament titled ‘The United Kingdom and Armenia – Parliamentary Democracy Partners’, reports Armenpress.

“We are proud of our history, a history during which we have supported the democracies in the world. The United Kingdom deeply welcomes Armenia’s decision to transition to a parliamentary system of governance. This is a very important step. But it’s important to know that it sometimes can be a long and difficult process”, he said.

During the event Vice Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Arpine Hovhannisyan talked about Armenia’s achievements recorded over the past years, by attaching importance to the shift to a parliamentary system of governance. “I want to highlight that during this period numerous achievements have been recorded. Armenia transitions to a parliamentary form of governance, and it will take place in 2018. The experience of the Great Britain in this process is invaluable”, Hovhannisyan said.