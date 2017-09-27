Electric energy exports from Armenia grow

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Electric-energy exports from Armenia has increased by 9.9% in the 8 months of 2017. A total of nearly 955 million kWh of electricity has been supplied against the 868 million kWh of last year.

The ministry of energy infrastructures and natural resources told ARMENPRESS the main export destination was Iran.

Supply to Georgia has also been restored with more than 116 million kWh supplied this year. The supply was enabled by the agreement on mutual-flow of electricity energy between Armenia and Georgia, signed by Energoimpex and Global International Energy. The deal enabled to optimize the electricity production and consumption regimes in Armenia.

805 million kWh electricity energy was supplied to Iran in this year.

The supply pace is expected to be boosted soon, with exports growth planned to reach at least 20% by yearend.

During the same period, 4.1 billion kWh electric-energy was consumed in the domestic market – an increase of 7,2%.