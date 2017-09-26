Iraqi authorities threaten to ban air connection with Kurdish autonomy

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Official Baghdad intends to ban international air connection with Iraqi Kurdistan if the regional authorities do not hand the control of the airports located in the autonomy to the Iraqi authorities, ARMENPRESS reports Al-Sumaria TV channel informs, citing the decision of the Federal Government.

“The Cabinet of the Ministers has decided to put a ban on flight to and from Kurdistan if the control of the airports of the autonomy is not handed to the Federal Government”, the TV channel quoted from the statement of the Cabinet.

Earlier, the Iraqi Government had demanded the Kurdish leadership to hand the control of the region’s checkpoints to the Government. The Government has also demanded foreign countries to stop oil cooperation with Kurdistan.

Over 90% of the participants of the referendum voted for Kurdistan’s independence.