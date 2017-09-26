Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-09-17

YEREVAN, 26 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 September, USD exchange rate up by 0.15 drams to 478.04 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.12 drams to 564.85 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 8.30 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.28 drams to 643.92 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 16.81 drams to 19877.17 drams. Silver price down by 0.23 drams to 260.51 drams. Platinum price down by 118.44 drams to 14247.38 drams.