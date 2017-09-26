All CSTO countries to fulfill commitments in case of threat against single member, says Joint Chief of Staff

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov, Chief of Joint Staff of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), says he is sure that in case of a threat against one of their member states, all other member states will fulfill their commitments.

“Member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization – Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan have signed the relevant agreement, a CSTO Charter was adopted, which implies that in case of a threat against one member state, the other member states shall fulfill their commitments”, Sidorov said at a September 26 press conference.

“The fundamental particularity of the CSTO is that the member countries have willingly assumed commitments, that if someone is threatened, others help. Today, even in my worst nightmare I cannot imagine someone failing to fulfill [commitments]. Big or small in volume, but they will fulfill”, he said.