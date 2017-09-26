Vice Speaker Sharmazanov meets with CIS IPA Council’s Secretary General

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Within the frames of a working visit to St. Petersburg, Eduard Sharmazanov – Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, met with Alexey Sergeev - Secretary General of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Council on September 26, press service of the parliament told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by Armenian parliament’s permanent representative to the CIS IPA Hayk Chilingaryan.

During the meeting the sides discussed issues relating to organization of the upcoming session of the CIS IPA Council. Vice Speaker Sharmazanov said the Armenian delegation is actively engaged in the IPA works and committees.

Eduard Sharmazanov expressed gratitude to Alexey Sergeev for the support to organizing the event dedicated to the 130th anniversary of orientalist, expert on Armenian studies, founding president of the academy of sciences of Armenia, academician Joseph Orbeli.

The sides also touched upon the integration processes in the CIS region. In this context, Sharmazanov said the positive impact on Armenia’s economy after joining the EAEU is already noticeable.

As for the regional affairs, Sharmazanov said the conflicts in the CIS region must be solved exclusively through peaceful means taking into account the principle of people’s compulsory expression of will.