Deepening Armenian-French commercial ties is priority: President Sargsyan receives MP Olivier Dassault

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on September 26 received member of the French National Assembly (lower house of the parliament) Olivier Dassault, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest in Armenia, President Sargsyan said interparliamentary cooperation plays a key role on strengthening the Armenian-French unique ties. He said with satisfaction that the relations between the two friendly states are effectively developing in all spheres, stating that the deepening of Armenian-French commercial ties is among the priorities of the bilateral agenda making it in line with the high level political relations.

President Sargsyan and the French MP attached importance to the productive activity of Armenia-France interparliamentary friendship groups aimed at strengthening the centuries-old friendship between the two peoples and the interstate ties, as well as the close cooperation within the frames of international organizations.

Highlighting the role of Olivier Dassault and his family in France’s public-political life, the Armenian President expressed hope his visit to Armenia will contribute to further intensifying and developing the Armenian-French friendly ties.



