Charles Aznavour’s upcoming Milan concert to mark 70th anniversary of career

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour, 93, will perform November 13 in Milan, Italy – a concert in celebration of the 70th anniversary of his career, Spettacolo Musica Sport reported.

“Singer, actor, busy diplomat [Armenian Ambassador to Switzerland], the 93 year old singer doesn’t stop surprising”, the newspaper said.

In 2016, Charles Aznavour went on an international tour, performing in Amsterdam, Dubai, Prague, Antwerp, Osaka, Tokyo, Barcelona, Monaco, Verona etc.

On August 24, 2017 the legendary singer was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.