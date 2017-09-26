UK Minister of State for Europe and the Americas to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian, Alan Duncan – UK Minister of State for Europe and the Americas, will visit Armenia on September 26-28, press service of the ministry told Armenpress.

Alan Duncan will be hosted by President Serzh Sargsyan.

He will also meet with Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan.

On September 27 Alan Duncan and Edward Nalbandian will hold talks which will be followed by a joint press conference.