Eurovision 2017 winner hospitalized, awaits emergency heart transplant surgery

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Salvador Sobral, winner of the Eurovision 2017 Song Contest, is hospitalized in an intensive care unit awaiting an emergency heart transplant operation, La Vanguardia reported.

The 27 year old Portuguese singer has been suffering from a benign heart disease.

His health deteriorated in the past days and he was taken to a hospital for an emergency transplant surgery once a donor will be found.

Sobral won the Eurovision 2017 contest for his ballad ‘Amar Pelos Dois’.