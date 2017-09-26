Rehabilitation center for wounded soldiers to have the best equipment

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The rehabilitation center for wounded soldiers will have the best equipment.

Haykuhi Minasyan – chairwoman of ‘Assistance to Wounded Soldiers and Military Disabled Persons’ NGO, told Armenpress that there is no such rehabilitation center in the region equipped with such necessary technologies. The opening of the center was scheduled in September, however, Haykuhi Minasyan said they have slightly deviated from the project deadlines. First of all they are waiting for expensive equipment which will be delivered within a few months most likely, and in addition, the areas for the center have increased.

“That’s why the center will be opened a little late. At the moment I can state that the construction works are actively being carried out. After receiving the equipment, the specialists will undergo trainings. At the moment we continue working with 35 military disabled persons who undergo treatment in different medical facilities until the center opens”, Haykuhi Minasyan said.

The military disabled persons undergoing rehabilitation treatment have been wounded in different years. There are 9.000 military disabled in Armenia. Haykuhi Minasyan said the rehabilitation treatment contributes to increasing the life quality of the military disabled.

Based on the success recorded, a decision was made to open the center’s branches in the provinces. Haykuhi Minasyan said currently they are working on this path at the moment focusing on the training of specialists.

This center will also solve the employment of the disabled, training programs will be held, they will have a chance to engage in sports.

“We plan to have a big workshop where the military disabled will work. During the treatment those persons will be offered with jobs whose health condition will allow to do that. The program will be called ‘Soldier for soldier’. In other words, we will try to create a production of equipment or small details necessary for the army. There will be lectures on accounting, foreign languages and etc in the center”, she said.

It is planned to implement ‘One Window’ program in near future. It supposes assistance to the military disabled, his family through one window principle.

“In other words, when the military disabled applies, he will be welcomed by an employee, and if they are from provinces, the issue of shelter will also be solved, the employee will check from the hospital what medicine is necessary that is not in the state order, and will try to ensure that, as well as to solve the transportation issue. The entire documentation process with different agencies will be done through one window principle”, she said, adding that this program will be submitted to the defense ministry proposing to finance the administrative expenses of ‘One Window’ program through state funds, and the additional part will be covered by charity funds.