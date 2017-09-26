Chessify startup represents Armenia in ‘Seedstars World’ Competition

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Microsoft Innovation Center Armenia in partnership with VivaCell-MTS organized the local stage of international “Seedstars” competition at the Innovative Solutions and Technologies Center. The Silver partner of the competition is “Ameriabank” CJSC, reports Armenpress.

11 startups selected out of 70 applications pitched their products to the jury, consisting of international and local experts. The jury members evaluated their products in accordance with a number of criteria: team, current state, scalability, added value etc.

The products, developed with artificial intelligence and machine learning, were of great interest to the jury and the public in general. They solve problems in the field of health care, education, finance etc. “The participant startups of this year surprised everyone, they were mature enough and ready to enter international markets. In addition, most of them had significant achievements both in terms of attracted investments and product development in target markets. It is worth to mention that all products solve big and global problems. These positive changes and development trends are the achievements of Armenian startup ecosystem and everyone involved”, Artashes Vardanyan, the Director of Microsoft Innovation Center Armenia, said.

Thomas Mazejian, Information Systems Department Manager of VivaCell-MTS, announced the final results of the competition and the name of the winner.

By the decision of the jury Chessify will represent Armenia at the international stage of the “Seedstars World” in Switzerland. The product of the startup currently has more than 100,000 downloads. It allows user scan the chess game, digitalize it, make all play movements and visualize all net steps. At the international competition the startup will have an opportunity to pitch its product to potential investors and partners, as well as compete for a USD 1 mln prize.

Inapptics and Breedge startups were awarded with the second and third prizes.

The local stage of the competition was organized in cooperation with the General Partner VivaCell-MTS, the Silver partner Ameriabank, the Embassy of Switzerland in Armenia, Innovative Solutions and Technologies Center, Microsoft RA.