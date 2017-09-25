Medvedev to attend meeting of EEU Intergovernmental Council in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of the RF Dmitry Medvedev will participate in the meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council in Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, the Head of the Executive of Russia said during a consultation with the Deputy Prime Ministers on September 25.

“I will go on with the discussion of these issues during the meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Council that will take place in Armenia”, Medvedev said.

The Russian Premier told this in response to the First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Igor Shuvalov, who was speaking about the necessity to improve the process of tax administration.