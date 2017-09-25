Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 September

Artsakh’s President receives philanthropist Alec Baghdasaryan


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS.  Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received philanthropist Alec Baghdasaryan on September 25.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, issues related to realization of various programs in Artsakh were discussed during the meeting.

The President expressed gratitude to the philanthropist for continuous assistance shown to Artsakh and active participation in the development of the country.



