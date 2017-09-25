Presidents Putin and Rouhani discuss situation over Iran’s nuclear program

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani discussed the situation around the Iranian nuclear program, outlined the importance of full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) during a phone conversation, the Kremlin press service said, reports TASS.

“During the exchange of views on settling the situation around the Iranian nuclear program the sides noted the importance of full implementation of the JCPOA as an important factor for ensuring regional stability and security”, the press service said in a statement.

The sides also discussed vital issues of bilateral cooperation in various areas and cooperation in Russia-Iran-Azerbaijan format. The leaders agreed to maintain contacts.