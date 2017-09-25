Air temperature to decrease by 6-8 degrees in Armenia
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. On September 26 high risk of fire is expected in Armenia.
On September 26 especially in northern regions of Armenia, in the evening hours of September 27-29 in most parts short rain with thunderstorm is expected, during the thunderstorm wind speed may reach up to 15-20 m/s, the emergency situations ministry told Armenpress.
Western wind speed is 3-8 m/s.
On September 27-29 the air temperature will decrease by 6-8 degrees.
In the evening hours of September 26 thunderstorm is predicted in Yerevan, there is a chance of short rain in separate places. In the evening hours of September 27-29 rain with thunderstorm is expected, during the thunderstorm wind speed may reach up to 15-20 m/s.