Political scientist doesn’t expect any serious progress in NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Director of the Caucasus Institute, political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan doesn’t expect any serious change in the current situation over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

He said although the border tension has decreased compared to the previous year, it still exists, and it’s difficult to say whether there would not be new military operations.

“The Karabakh conflict is not in the stage where any serious progress can be expected. We know that the Minsk Group deals with restraining violence in the border, rather than in settling the conflict. And the talks on monitorings, investigative and control mechanisms are directed towards restraining violence, but not settling the conflict”, he told reporters, Armenpress reports.

Commenting on the process of talks, the political scientist said it must be maintained since it is necessary. “It’s just necessary to show that the settlement process continues”, he said.

On September 23 in New York the meeting between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov took place, which was attended by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov, Stéphane Visconti and Andrew Schofer, as well as Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office. During the meeting issues related to the organization of the upcoming meeting of Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan were discussed. It was agreed that the Minsk Group Co-Chairs will visit the region in October.