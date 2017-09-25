‘Movie is about the promise to never forget Armenian Genocide and prevent such events’ - Eric Esrailian

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Recently co-producer of ‘The Promise’ Armenian Genocide themed movie Eric Esrailian visited Armenia together with movie director Terry George to attend the premiere of the “We Promise” play in Yerevan, a theatrical adaptation of the film.

After the play, Eric Esrailian gave an interview to ARMENPRESS.

-Mr. Esrailian, what are your impressions from the play?

-I can state that I felt in my soul both the dance, the music and this interpretation. I was so proud to see that the performance is already reality. It just shows how talented Armenians are. I know that they had less time to prepare, but I would even compare this play with other major performances of the world.

-After the failed attempts to focus on the topic of the Armenian Genocide in Hollywood, ‘The Promise’ movie was shot and screened. How did it succeed, what made this work unique?

-I think Kirk Kerkorian played the most important role. Other film-making companies were a little scared, and there is a reason for that - years of pressures by the group denying the Genocide and the Turkish government. Kirk Kerkorian had a courage to say regardless of what will happen, that I want the film to be shot and reach to its end. Of course, only the money is not enough since there must be also a beautiful scenario which will attract viewers. We also wanted the world’s best actors to act in the film, and they specifically chose our film despite having a chance to act in other movies. This is the main uniqueness. Such movies are challenging from commercial perspective since we had a plan not to create Star Wars, but a movie which will be constant for generations.

-Anyway, are you satisfied with the success of the movie? Are your expectations justified?

-I can state that it even surpassed my expectations since when we had that idea we understood that it is very challenging, that it means to try to climb a mountain or move the mountain. Now we have not only made a film, but in fact it was warmly welcomed in the world. Our main goal was to bring it to people, rather than try to satisfy one-two critics. People continue watching it in their homes, we take measures to disseminate it, our actors also carried out active works on this path since they believed. The film was also unique from charity perspective.

-Mr. Esrailian, after the screening you launched ‘keep the promise’ campaign which was joined by a group of actors and singers. What was the main goal of the campaign, and whether you can say you have somehow reached the idea of keeping the promise?

-I think, we managed to do that, however, it still continues. You know that promise was not only about the events being part of the film, in fact it was Kirk Kerkorian’s promise to finance the film, it was our promise to complete and receive what he wanted, finally, it was the promise to never forget the Armenian Genocide and prevent such events. By this we managed to attract many friends who are famous and managed to bring it to the world. It was about the condemnation and recognition of the Armenian Genocide, to show to people that we will not allow repetition of such events, since by denying it and accepting that denial we become participants of allowing atrocities taking place in the world. It was important to attract people who are not Armenians. In my opinion, this was the main direction of this campaign’s mission. Of course, we love Armenians and want the Armenians of the world to be connected, however, at the same time, we think that for being a part of the international community we need strength, but these 102 years of denial are quite a long period.

-And finally, let’s talk about the influence of the film. To what extent was it important for Armenians to have such a film in Hollywood?

-Finally, I can say that Armenians have an important visual tool they can use for presenting our history to foreigners. I think the film can be somehow called a visual museum, however, it will never be enough since it is not the end of history, it is just the beginning. We have made the film based on the work of other perfect producers, such as Atom Egoyan and others. They have prepared a basis for us since if they didn’t do their work, we would not be able to do our work. And I hope others will also continue this work.

Interview by Syuzi Muradyan

Photos by Tatev Duryan