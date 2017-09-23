President Bako Sahakyan visits Artsakh Union of Volunteer Fighters

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan visited the Artsakh Union of Volunteer Fighters and met with its leadership and a group of members at the head of the organization's chairman Samvel Karapetyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, issues related to state-building and army-building processes, situation along the borders and patriotic upbringing of the younger generation were on the meeting agenda.

The reforms to be carried out following the adoption of the new Constitution were in the focus of special attention.

The Head of the State mentioned that Artsakh Union of Volunteer Fighters had a unique role in the social field of our country, highlighting discussions held with the representatives of the organization around issues of special importance.