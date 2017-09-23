OSCE PA Special Rep. for South Caucasus to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s Special Representative on the South Caucasus, Kristian Vigenin (MP, Bulgaria), will be travelling to Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan from 24-30 September for talks with government officials, parliamentary leaders and civil society representatives in each country, the OSCE PA said on its website.

The Special Representative is expected to particularly address the impact that the protracted conflicts are having on the lives of people living in the region.

“It is far too easy to get lost in the statistics of ceasefire breaches and technical movements. For the people in the region these are not abstract concepts, but impact their well-being in a real way, and I hope to bring greater attention to the real human consequences of the protracted conflicts,” said Special Representative Vigenin.

Vigenin was appointed Special Representative in February 2016 by the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

Vigenin is a former Foreign Minister of Bulgaria and currently serves as Deputy Head of OSCE PA's Bulgarian Delegation.