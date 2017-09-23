Armenian FM meets with Iranian counterpart in New York

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. While on a working visit in New York, foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on September 22 met with foreign minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif, press service of the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting touched upon wide range of issues relating to the Armenian-Iranian friendly relations’ agenda. The two ministers exchanged views on the implementation process of agreements reached between the presidents of the two countries, as well as on the upcoming high-level mutual visits.

The two FMs also discussed regional and international agenda issues.