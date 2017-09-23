Artsakh President attends opening ceremony of International Mini-Football Tournament

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on September 23 attended the opening ceremony of the International Mini-Football Tournament of the mass media representatives in the Stepanakert Republican Stadium, press service of the Artsakh President’s Office told Armenpress.

Bako Sahakyan highlighted holding such events in Artsakh noting that they contribute to the popularization of sports in Artsakh, as well as to establishing and strengthening practical and human relations between journalists from Artsakh and various countries.